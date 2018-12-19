Auburn class includes 5-star linebacker, highly rated QB

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn has signed a five-star linebacker and a dual-threat quarterback who could quickly contend for the starting job.

The Tigers’ class includes linebacker Owen Pappoe from Georgia and Pinson Valley (Alabama) High School quarterback Bo Nix. Auburn signed 15 players on Wednesday to start the early signing period.

Nix is the son of former Auburn starter Patrick Nix. The younger Nix is rated as the top dual-threat quarterback according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He set Alabama career high school records for total offense and touchdowns accounted for in leading Pinson to back to back Class 6A state titles.

Auburn’s quarterback competition appears wide open with Jarrett Stidham’s pending departure.

Pappoe is the nation’s top-rated outside linebacker and 15th overall prospect per 247Sports.

Auburn picked up new pledges Wednesday from four-star defensive end Derick Hall and three-star running back D.J. Williams.

