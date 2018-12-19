Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Alexander-Walker leads Virginia Tech over North Carolina A&T

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 12 of his 20 points in the second half, and No. 13 Virginia Tech beat North Carolina A&T 82-60 on Wednesday night for its fifth consecutive victory.

The Hokies (10-1) went 15 for 17 at the free-throw line and enjoyed a 42-20 rebounding advantage over the Aggies. Kerry Blackshear Jr. had 17 points and nine rebounds, and Justin Robinson finished with 14 points, seven boards and six assists.

Quavius Copeland scored 16 points for North Carolina A&T (4-7), and Milik Gantz had 14. The Aggies finished with 14 turnovers.

Associated Press

Associated Press

