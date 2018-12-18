Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Twins to retire Mauer’s No 7 jersey next season

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Twins will retire Joe Mauer’s No. 7 jersey next season, moving swiftly with to honor the six-time All-Star who retired after a 15-year major league career.

The Twins surprised Mauer with the announcement while he was being celebrated at an all-student assembly at his alma mater Cretin-Derham Hall High School on Tuesday.

Mauer will become the eighth former Twins player or manager with a retired number, joining Harmon Killebrew (3), Rod Carew (29), Tony Oliva (6), Kent Hrbek (14), Kirby Puckett (34), Bert Blyleven (28) and Tom Kelly (10). Jackie Robinson (42) has had his number retired by all major league teams.

Oliva, Hrbek, Blyleven and Kelly entered the gym during the ceremony. Hrbek took the podium and turned to Mauer to reveal the news.

