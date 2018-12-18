South has 21 points, leads Texas A&M-CC to 81-63 victory

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Kareem South had 21 points and Myles Smith nailed five from distance for 17 points while dishing out eight assists as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi ran out to an early lead and coasted to an 81-63 win over NAIA’s Huston-Tillotson on Tuesday night.

Emmanuel Toney was 3 of 5 from long range to total 10 points for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (5-5), which halted a three-game skid.

The Islanders never trailed, taking a 31-15 lead midway in the first half to go ahead 46-28 at the break. Texas A&M-CC drained 9 of 15 from distance in the first half and finished hitting 14 of 29 (48 percent) while limiting the Rams to 8 of 26 from beyond the arc.

Christian Wilson had 26 points with six rebounds and five assists to lead Huston-Tillotson.