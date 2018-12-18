Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Jackson scores 8 in OT; Georgia Southern beats Bradley 79-74

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Quan Jackson scored eight of his 22 points in overtime to help Georgia Southern beat Bradley 79-74 on Tuesday night.

The Braves closed regulation on a 6-0 spurt to force overtime tied at 59. Jackson made two 3-pointers and two free throws and the Eagles led 71-68 with 1:55 remaining in OT. Montae Glenn hit a jump shot and Tookie Brown split a pair of free throws to stretch the lead to 74-68 with 37 seconds left.

Georgia Southern (8-3) has won two straight and three of its last four games while Bradley (7-5) has lost four of its last five.

Isaiah Crawley added 15 points for Georgia Southern. Brown made 11 of 14 free throws and finished with 15 points. Elijah McCadden chipped in with 11 points and Glenn had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Nate Kennell made five 3-pointers and scored 17 points to lead Bradley.

Associated Press

Tuesday’s Scores

10:09 pm
Nuggets win 7th straight at home by beating Mavs 126-118

9:54 pm
Harrell scores 24 to help Denver beat Montana State 76-64

9:35 pm
