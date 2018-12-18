Clarke, Hachimura lead No. 8 Gonzaga over UT-Arlington 89-55

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Rui Hachimura had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 8 Gonzaga beat Texas-Arlington 89-55 on Tuesday night, ending a two-game skid that toppled them from No. 1 on the AP Top 25.

Brandon Clarke added 17 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks for Gonzaga (10-2), which lost to No. 3 Tennessee and No. 9 North Carolina last week. Five Zags scored in double figures.

Brian Warren scored 12 points for Texas-Arlington (3-8), which has lost seven straight. They fell to 1-31 against ranked teams.

The Mavericks were undone by poor shooting, making only 26.8 percent of their shots to 52.5 percent for Gonzaga.

Gonzaga jumped out to a 19-5 lead behind consecutive 3-pointers from Josh Perkins while Texas-Arlington made just two of its first 15 shots.

Joel Ayayi’s layup put Gonzaga up 32-12. The Mavericks made just four of their first 22 shots, while Gonzaga was shooting 62 percent.

Warren hit consecutive 3-pointers to launch a 13-2 run that cut Gonzaga’s lead to 34-25, but Clarke and Hachimura each scored 13 points as Gonzaga took a 48-30 halftime lead. Gonzaga shot 60 percent in the first while holding Texas-Arlington to 27.8 percent, including 5 of 17 from 3-point range.

The teams traded baskets in the second half, and a 15-3 run put Gonzaga up 70-41. The Mavericks did not threaten after that.

BIG PICTURE

UT-Arlington: The Mavericks came in undefeated against Gonzaga by virtue of beating the Bulldogs in 1992, before they were a national power. … The Mavericks are projected to have the seventh-toughest nonconference schedule in the nation.

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs came in second in the nation in field goal percentage (52.2 percent), and fourth in scoring at 93.7 points per game. … Perkins came in leading the nation with 92 assists, while Clarke is second in field goal percentage at 70.8. …Gonzaga opened a run of six consecutive home games.

UP NEXT

UT-Arlington plays at Cal Poly on Friday.

Gonzaga hosts Denver on Friday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25