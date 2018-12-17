Update on the latest in sports:

T25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL POLL

Top three spots unchanged

NEW YORK (AP) — Kansas, Duke and Tennessee are atop the latest AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll for the second straight week.

The Jayhawks earned 56 of 65 first-place votes to stay at No. 1, a perch they held in the preseason before being overtaken by Duke and later Gonzaga. Kansas returned to the top last week then beat reigning national champion Villanova.

Michigan and Virginia each climbed a spot into the top 5. Gonzaga slid four spots to eighth after losing at North Carolina, which jumped three spots to ninth.

No. 25 Nebraska was the only addition to this week’s poll, though the Cornhuskers were ranked earlier this month. Villanova fell out for the second time this season after losing at Kansas and to Penn.

T25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Men’s college basketball

UNDATED (AP) — In Top 25 college basketball tonight, No. 11 Florida State plays Southeast Missouri State, and No. 18 Arizona State is at Vanderbilt.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-AP COACH OF THE YEAR

Notre Dame’s Kelly wins for second time

UNDATED (AP) — Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly is The Associated Press college football Coach of the Year, becoming the third coach to win the award twice since it was established in 1998.

Kelly received 16 of 58 first-place votes from AP college football poll voters and 81 total points. Alabama’s Nick Saban was second with 16 first-place votes and 66 points and Central Florida first-year coach Josh Heupel was third with 33 points.

Twelve coaches received at least one first-place vote and eight received at least three for the award announced Monday. Washington State’s Mike Leach finished fourth with 26 points and Syracuse’s Dino Babers was fifth with 25.

Kelly joins Saban and TCU’s Gary Patterson as two-time winners. Kelly was also coach of the year in 2012.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-OHIO STATE-WEBER

Weber to enter NFL draft

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State running back Mike Weber plans to declare for the NFL draft after the Rose Bowl.

The redshirt junior announced on Twitter on Sunday that he would forgo his senior season to pursue his childhood dream of playing pro football. He said he would play in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 “to finish what my brothers and I started.”

Weber is one of four players in Ohio State history to rush for more than 1,000 yards as a freshman. His production fell last year as he battled a leg injury, and this season he split time with J.K. Dobbins.

NFL

Monday night football

UNDATED (AP) — In Monday night football tonight, it’s New Orleans at Carolina.

The Saints already have clinched the NFC South title and now are vying for the NFC’s top seed.

Saints left tackle Terron Armstead will be sitting out tonight’s game because of a chest injury.

Armstead is the Saints’ second-highest paid offensive player after Drew Brees but has missed the past four games.

NFL-DOLPHINS-GORE

Source says Dolphins expected to miss rest of season

MIAMI (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says Miami Dolphins running back Frank Gore is expected to miss the rest of the season with a sprained foot.

The person confirmed Gore’s status to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the team hadn’t commented on the severity of his injury. Gore, the NFL’s leading active rusher, was hurt during Sunday’s 41-17 loss at Minnesota.

Gore, 35, has played in 126 consecutive games and made 122 starts in a row, and both streaks are the longest by an NFL offensive skill player. Last week he said he was undecided about whether he wanted to play in 2019.

Gore rushed for a team-high 722 yards this year and averaged 4.6 yards per carry.

NFL-TITANS-RYAN

Ryan cornerback says he has broken leg

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans cornerback Logan Ryan says he broke his left leg in Tennessee’s victory over the Giants, writing on social media he believes a player should release his own injury news.

Ryan updated his injury Monday morning with a post on Twitter.

The cornerback says he will miss the rest of the season, though he is proud he was able to walk off the field Sunday with a broken fibula. Ryan also says he will continue to support the Titans and help coach up his fellow defensive backs as they make a run for the playoffs.

MLB

Yankees finalize deal with Happ

NEW YORK (AP) — Left-hander J.A. Happ and the New York Yankees have finalized a $34 million, two-year contract.

Happ gets $17 million in each of the next two seasons, and his deal includes a $17 million option for 2021 that could become guaranteed is he has either 27 or more starts as a pitcher in 2020 or 165 or more innings that year.

He is projected to be part of a rotation that includes Luis Severino, Masahiro Tanaka, CC Sabathia and James Paxton, acquired from Seattle in a trade.

In other moves by major-league teams:

— The Texas Rangers are bringing back reliever Matt Bush with a minor league contract as the right-hander recovers from elbow surgery. Texas said Monday it has agreed to minor league deals with Bush, pitchers Zac Curtis and Tim Dillard and infielder Chase d’Arnaud. They will report to major league spring training. Bush isn’t expected to be ready until the second half of the season after surgery in September to repair a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

— Pitcher Jordan Lyles and the Pittsburgh Pirates have finalized a $2.05 million, one-year contract. The 28-year-old right-hander can earn additional award bonuses as part of the deal, agreed to last week and announced Monday. Lyles is 31-52 with a 5.28 ERA in 217 appearances for Houston, Colorado, San Diego and Milwaukee.

— The Indians have acquired infielder Andruw Monasterio from Washington to complete the trade that sent All-Star catcher Yan Gomes to the Nationals. Cleveland dealt Gomes last month for a package that included right-hander Jefry Rodriguez, outfielder Daniel Johnston and a player to be named, who turned to be Monasterio.

NHL-FLYERS-HAKSTOL

Flyers fire coach Hakstol

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers have fired coach Dave Hakstol, with the team having lost 11 of its last 14 games.

General manager Chuck Fletcher announced the move Monday, less than two weeks since taking over for the fired Ron Hextall. Minor league coach Scott Gordon took over as the interim replacement.

The last-place Flyers have lost four in a row and are 12-15-4. Philadelphia went 1-3-1 on the road trip Fletcher said he’d use to evaluate Hakstol, the rest of the coaching staff and the team at-large.

Hired by Hextall from the University of North Dakota in 2015, Hakstol took the Flyers to the playoffs twice in his three full seasons, but they lost in six games in the first round each time. His teams were plagued by inconsistency in the form of long winning and losing streaks, and that ultimately cost him his job in his fourth season.

NBA-PACERS-KRAUSKOPF

NBA has its first female assistant GM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers have hired Kelly Krauskopf as their new assistant general manager, making her the first woman in league history to hold the title.

Krauskopf spent 19 seasons as the top executive of the WNBA’s Indiana Fever and helped oversee Indiana’s new NBA2K league team. She also served as the WNBA’s first director of basketball operations, as an assistant commissioner for the Southwest Conference and on USA Basketball’s women’s senior national team committee.