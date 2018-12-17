Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Rookie RB Ito Smith joining Falcons’ long list on IR

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are placing rookie running back Ito Smith on injured reserve with a knee injury, dealing another blow to a position already weakened by the loss of starter Devonta Freeman.

Coach Dan Quinn said Monday Smith will have surgery this week. Quinn says it is not an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Smith, a rookie, was questionable with back and knee injuries before aggravating the knee injury in Sunday’s 40-14 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Smith is the ninth Atlanta player to be placed on IR this season.

Quinn says it is “unlikely” Freeman will return this season. Freeman, placed on IR on Oct. 16 with a groin injury, isn’t ready to practice for this week’s game at Carolina.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
NC State hires veteran assistant Kurt Roper as QBs coach

NC State hires veteran assistant Kurt Roper as QBs coach

10:35 am
Von Miller breaks all-time Broncos sack record

Von Miller breaks all-time Broncos sack record

11:41 pm
Nuggets beat Raptors 95-86 in matchup of conference leaders

Nuggets beat Raptors 95-86 in matchup of conference leaders

8:36 pm
NC State hires veteran assistant Kurt Roper as QBs coach
Sports

NC State hires veteran assistant Kurt Roper as QBs coach

Von Miller breaks all-time Broncos sack record
Covering Colorado

Von Miller breaks all-time Broncos sack record

Nuggets beat Raptors 95-86 in matchup of conference leaders
Colorado Sports

Nuggets beat Raptors 95-86 in matchup of conference leaders

Scroll to top
Skip to content