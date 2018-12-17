Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Ireland lock Henderson has thumb surgery

DUBLIN (AP) — Ireland lock Iain Henderson looks set to miss at least half of the Six Nations after surgery on a torn ligament in his thumb on Monday.

His Ulster province expected him to be sidelined for about 10 weeks.

Henderson scored two tries for Ulster on Friday in beating Scarlets 30-15 in the European Champions Cup.

By having the surgery now, Henderson hopes to be well recovered by the time of the Rugby World Cup in Japan in September.

He stands to miss Six Nations games in February against England, Scotland, and Italy. He could be available in March to face France and Wales.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
NC State hires veteran assistant Kurt Roper as QBs coach

NC State hires veteran assistant Kurt Roper as QBs coach

10:35 am
Von Miller breaks all-time Broncos sack record

Von Miller breaks all-time Broncos sack record

11:41 pm
Nuggets beat Raptors 95-86 in matchup of conference leaders

Nuggets beat Raptors 95-86 in matchup of conference leaders

8:36 pm
NC State hires veteran assistant Kurt Roper as QBs coach
Sports

NC State hires veteran assistant Kurt Roper as QBs coach

Von Miller breaks all-time Broncos sack record
Covering Colorado

Von Miller breaks all-time Broncos sack record

Nuggets beat Raptors 95-86 in matchup of conference leaders
Colorado Sports

Nuggets beat Raptors 95-86 in matchup of conference leaders

Scroll to top
Skip to content