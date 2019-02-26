Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
KOAA News5 is a market leader in a state of the art facility in beautiful Colorado Springs.  A promotion has created an opening for a part time Editor.

We are seeking a creative and detail oriented person that has 1-2 years of experience with EDIUS, Chyron Lyric, Chyron Camio Server and ENPS.  We live in the exciting world of daily news

happening now, so you must like a fast pace with deadlines.  Must have good communication skills and work well in team and independent assignments. We have great depth in this department and experienced professionals will be there to help train you and assist you along the way.

Flexible schedule is a must and a college or associates degree is preferred, but not required. Posting 2/26/19, please email your resume to rhazelwood@koaa.com Please use “PT Editor” in the Subject line.

KOAA-TV is an equal opportunity employer

