FDA approves drug to improve women’s sex drive

WASHINGTON – Good news for women who want to improve their sex drive. The FDA has approved the drug Bremelanotide to treat women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder, or HSDD.

The injectable drug will be sold under the brand name Vyleesi and taken when a woman wants to be sexually intimate.

More than 1,200 women participated in company-funded studies, and about 60% said they benefited from the drug compared to women who only took a placebo.

According to the manufacturer side effects were considered minimal and included nausea.

The drug is only recommended for pre-menopausal women.

HSDD is thought to affect as many as 1 in 10 women.

The FDA had previously approved the drug Addyi, but it became unpopular because women are told they should not drink alcohol while taking the daily pill.

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa is a digital content producer and television producer for News5.
