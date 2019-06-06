Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
WHO says more than 1 million STDs contracted every day

 

(CNN Newsource) – The World Health Organization released new figures showing more than 1 million cases of four STDs are contracted every day worldwide.

Those diseases are chlamydia, gonorrhea, trichomoniases, and syphilis.

The figures are based on data collected from men and women between the ages of 15 and 49.

The WHO found on average, 1 in every 25 people globally has at least one of these STDs, and the numbers do not show a substantial decline since their last published data from 2012.

The lead author of the report says it indicates people are taking risks with their sexuality and reproductive health. The co-author says education and condom use are important, but new treatments also need to be developed.

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa is a digital content producer and television producer for News5.
