Backyard chickens linked to salmonella outbreak

ATLANTA – Backyard chickens have been linked a salmonella outbreak that has sickened dozens of people in 21 states, including two in Colorado.

According to the Centers for Disease Control nearly a quarter of those who have fallen ill are younger than age 5. No deaths have been reported, but five people have been hospitalized.

Most of those who became ill came in contact with chickens or ducklings obtained from places like hatcheries and agricultural stores.

The CDC is reminding everyone to wash their hands after handling live poultry because birds carrying the bacteria can appear healthy and clean.