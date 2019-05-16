FDA pressured to strongly regulate E-cigarettes

(CNN) – The Food and Drug Administration is coming under legal pressure to review the safety of vaping products on the market.

The use of e-cigarettes is skyrocketing among middle and high school students across the nation, and a number of health groups sued the FDA for putting that review on the back burner.

Thursday a federal judge in Maryland ruled that the delay violated the law and gave the health groups two weeks to propose how the FDA should fix the problem.

The FDA says it’s reviewing the ruling but will continue to tackle the e-cigarette epidemic among kids.

Experts say vaping products could put children at risk because their brains are still developing, and because if they get hooked on nicotine early it can be a gateway to smoking and other drugs.

