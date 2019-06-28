Update: Police investigate suspicious package at Rep. Lamborn’s office

COLORADO SPRINGS — CSPD confirms they were called to investigate a suspicious package at Congressman Doug Lamborn’s Colorado Springs office.

Officers tell News 5 the scene was quickly evaluated by both police and the FBI. The package was not found to be dangerous, all staff members are safe.

News5 received a tip around 12:15 p.m. about a police presence at Lamborn’s office. A representative at his office confirmed the situation was active around 12:20 p.m.

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene. We will update this story when we confirm more information.