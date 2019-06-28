Homicide suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Pueblo

PUEBLO — Pueblo Police confirm a deadly officer-involved shooting on the east side of town.

SWAT team members and other officers are on the scene of the deadly shooting at a mobile home park off Constitution Road. Police say today’s deadly shooting is connected to a homicide earlier in the week.

Just outside the mobile home park, officers have blocked off access to a white Dodge Ram. A spokesperson would not confirm if it is the suspect’s truck, only that the suspect was involved in a pursuit before barricading himself in a mobile home.

The suspect was shot and killed during a confrontation with officers at the home.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

