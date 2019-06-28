Crash closes SB I-25 in the gap, long delays expected

CASTLE ROCK – CDOT tweeted that southbound I-25 is closed between Plum Creek Parkway and Tomah Road because of a crash early Friday morning.

We’re told it was a crash between an RV and a Ford Explorer at milepost 179. Colorado State Patrol tells News5 two people were injured in the crash, at least one of them suffered serious injuries. CSP tells us that they suspect alcohol could have been a factor in the crash.

We were also told five dogs were in one of the vehicles, but none of the animals were hurt. However, animal control is at the scene of the crash.

The highway has been closed since approximately 12:30 a.m. and CDOT said drivers should expect long delays. It’s not clear when the interstate will be reopened.

Drivers should use the frontage road or Highway 105 or Highway 83 as alternate routes to get south from Denver. At this time, northbound traffic is not affected.