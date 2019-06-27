Shelter in place order for neighborhood in the 1500 block of Wahsatch

COLORADO SPRINGS – What started as a possible hit and run accident quickly escalated into the driver running away from the accident with a weapon and into a home in the 1500 block of Wahsatch. The man does not live at the home and police say the suspect kicked the people inside the home out. There is a dog inside the home that police are working to secure.

Neighbors in the area around Wahsatch and Corona, Del Norte and Espanola are being asked to shelter in place. Please stay inside your home and stay away from your windows. Police also say that they don't know if the suspect is connected to an earlier incident at a business off of Fountain and Circle. According to Colorado Springs police Lt. Jim Sokolik, there is a very large police presence in the neighborhood near Wahsatch and Del Norte.

Police have the home surrounded and it's unclear at this time if the man who ran inside belongs at the home. A witness tells NEWS5 that she sees officers on the roof of a nearby garage.

