COLORADO SPRINGS – The Colorado State Patrol is looking into the cause of a serious crash on the Peyton Highway near Sweet Rd. which is north of Highway 24. CSP says the driver of a car slammed into a horse-drawn buggy. The driver of the buggy has been airlifted to a local hospital and the two horses were killed.

The condition of the driver in the car is unknown at this time. Avoid the area if at all possible. We do have a crew on the way and we’ll provide you with more details shortly.