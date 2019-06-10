Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

NYC Fire Department: Helicopter pilot dies in crash atop Manhattan skyscraper

NEW YORK (AP) – The New York City Fire Department says the pilot of a helicopter that crashed on a Manhattan skyscraper rooftop has died.

The Fire Department says the helicopter crash landed on the top of the tower, which isn’t far from Rockefeller Center and Times Square.

It does not appear anyone else was on board when the crash occurred at around 2 p.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters that a fire began when the aircraft hit, but it is under control. Cuomo said it shook the building. He said there are no reports of injuries of people in the tower.

It was not immediately known what type of helicopter was involved.

Videos posted by onlookers showed emergency vehicles in the street, but no obvious damage to the skyscraper.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Therapy pigs beaten to death in Kentucky

Therapy pigs beaten to death in Kentucky

12:34 pm
NYC Fire Department: Helicopter pilot dies in crash atop Manhattan skyscraper

NYC Fire Department: Helicopter pilot dies in crash atop Manhattan skyscraper

12:19 pm
Traffic alert: Ilex Project on I-25 will have lane and ramp closures starting June 10

Traffic alert: Ilex Project on I-25 will have lane and ramp closures starting June 10

11:43 am
Therapy pigs beaten to death in Kentucky
News

Therapy pigs beaten to death in Kentucky

NYC Fire Department: Helicopter pilot dies in crash atop Manhattan skyscraper
Breaking News

NYC Fire Department: Helicopter pilot dies in crash atop Manhattan skyscraper

Traffic alert: Ilex Project on I-25 will have lane and ramp closures starting June 10
Covering Colorado

Traffic alert: Ilex Project on I-25 will have lane and ramp closures starting June 10

Scroll to top
Skip to content