Auto-pedestrian crash blocks lanes on N. Academy Blvd.

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Colorado Springs police and other emergency equipment are blocking the left and center lanes of northbound N. Academy Blvd. at Shrider after a person was hit by a car. There are extensive back-ups in the area and it’s best to plan on taking an alternate route.

The condition of the pedestrian is unknown at this time. The Colorado Springs Major Accident Unit is on the scene. An investigation is underway. We do have a News5 crew on the way and we’ll update this story as we learn more.