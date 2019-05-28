Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Auto-pedestrian crash blocks lanes on N. Academy Blvd.

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Colorado Springs police and other emergency equipment are blocking the left and center lanes of northbound N. Academy Blvd. at Shrider after a person was hit by a car. There are extensive back-ups in the area and it’s best to plan on taking an alternate route.

The condition of the pedestrian is unknown at this time. The Colorado Springs Major Accident Unit is on the scene. An investigation is underway. We do have a News5 crew on the way and we’ll update this story as we learn more.

Nia Bender

Nia Bender

Nia Bender is a digital content producer for KOAA News 5.
More News
Gov. Polis signs immigrant driver’s license bill
Covering Colorado

Gov. Polis signs immigrant driver’s license bill

3:16 pm
US Air Force Academy names new Commandant of Cadets
Covering Colorado

US Air Force Academy names new Commandant of Cadets

2:15 pm
Traps set to catch aggressive bear wanted for attacking hiker near Aspen
Covering Colorado

Traps set to catch aggressive bear wanted for attacking hiker near Aspen

1:57 pm
Gov. Polis signs immigrant driver’s license bill
Covering Colorado

Gov. Polis signs immigrant driver’s license bill

US Air Force Academy names new Commandant of Cadets
Covering Colorado

US Air Force Academy names new Commandant of Cadets

Traps set to catch aggressive bear wanted for attacking hiker near Aspen
Covering Colorado

Traps set to catch aggressive bear wanted for attacking hiker near Aspen

Scroll to top
Skip to content