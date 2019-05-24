Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Fire crews working to evacuate Regency Tower Apartments

COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Springs Firefighters are responding to a working structure fire inside the Regency Apartments on Green Star Dr. on the west side of the city.

A call to 911 reported carpet on fire inside a unit on the 10th floor of the high rise apartment building.

Smoke has dissipated in the area, but smoke is still visible while firefighters continue to work inside. We’re working to learn how many units were affected by the fire. People in the building have been evacuated.

It’s not clear at this time if anyone was injured.

News5 will have a LIVE update from the scene on News5 at Noon. LIVESTREAM

Fire crews were seen around 11:40 a.m. using a ladder truck to reach a high up balcony to bring people down. Crews are still inside the building searching for anyone still in their units.

News5 has a crew on scene. We’ll bring you more details as they become available.

