Separate crashes shut down stretches of Highway 50 west of Pueblo

UPDATE: CDOT is reporting that a second stretch of westbound Highway 50 is closed due to a crash in Pueblo West.

The latest crash happened near milemarker 305, which is west of S. McCulloch Blvd.

To avoid this crash, drivers should turn left onto S. McCulloch Blvd., then continue west on West Carrizo Springs Avenue and continue until they hit Swallows Road, which will rejoin Highway 50.

Further to the west, a crash with reported serious injuries has shut down both westbound lanes of Highway 50 near the Fremont County/Pueblo County line Thursday morning.

The crash is blocking both lanes near milemarker 295, which is west of the intersection with Old Portland Road, according to CDOT.

Transportation officials are advising drivers to use an alternate route to avoid the area. Drivers should be able to use Old Portland Road to connect to Highway 115 to rejoin Highway 50 for this crash.