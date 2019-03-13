Weather closings and delays: Thursday March 14

Following the blizzard conditions that dumped several inches of snow and caused extremely high winds across Colorado, schools and businesses are already announcing closings and delays for Thursday.

Flurries and high winds could continue into the overnight hours and stretch well into Thursday. Our First Alert 5 weather team is continually tracking the conditions to bring you the latest updates.

Travel will still be treacherous as emergency crews work to clean up highways and rescue stranded drivers.

We will post all closures and delays in the running list below:

Schools:

Big Sandy SD: Closed (For Thur. Mar 14th)

Cripple Creek-Victor: Closed (For Thur. Mar 14th)

District 49: Closed. FHS on E-Learning Thursday. SSAE on Virtual Learning schedule (For Thur. Mar 14th)

Edison 54JT: Closed. No College/Career Start Bus (For Thur. Mar 14th)

Elbert School District #200: Closed (For Thur. Mar 14th)

Peyton 23JT: Closed (For Thur. Mar 14th)

Woodland Park Re-2: Closed (For Thur. Mar 14th)

Private and Charter Schools:

Banning Lewis Academy: Closed (For Thur. Mar 14th)

Colorado Springs Early Colleges: 2 Hours Late (For Thur. Mar 14th)

Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning: Closed (For Thur. Mar 14th)

Primrose School of Springs Ranch: 3 Hours Late. Opening at 9:30am

The University School: Elem at home, Secondary Delayed Start (For Thur. Mar 14th)

Medical:

Pikes Peak Vista Community Health Centers: 2-hour delay (For Thur. Mar 14th)

Businesses:

Ent Credit Union: Opening at 10 am (For Thur. Mar 14th)

