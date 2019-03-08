Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Lanes blocked after serious crash at Platte and Union in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Springs police and firefighters are at the scene of a serious crash at the intersection of Platte and Union Friday morning.

CSFD said at least one person was trapped following the crash, which involved a concrete pumping truck. Authorities tell News5 the driver of the car was conscious when they were taken to the hospital.

Police say all westbound lanes and two eastbound lanes of Platte are blocked. All southbound lanes of Union are also closed. CSPD said lane closures at the intersection will last for several hours.

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene. We will update this story as we confirm more information.

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
