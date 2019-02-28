Search underway for suspect in Pueblo after crash involving police car

PUEBLO – Pueblo police are using a drone to search for a woman suspected of hitting a police cruiser with her car.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. at a car wash next to a convenience store in the Belmont neighborhood. Police said officers were trying to arrest a woman driving a stolen car when she pulled out of a car wash bay quickly and collided with the police car.

The officer driving the car was not hurt, but Pueblo Police Captain Tom Rummel tweeted that the suspect, identified 25-year-old Sherri Jean Lenay Hays, almost hit another officer outside of the cruiser before speeding away.

Hays is about 5’6 and weighs about 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt & brown jacket.

Officers have since found the suspect’s car, which was found crashed along Mohawk Road. Police said they think the woman, who is wanted on a no-bond felony warrant, took off on foot following that crash.

Officers are talking with another male who police say was inside the car at the time of the incident.

If you have any information about Hays’ location, call Pueblo police at 719-553-2502.