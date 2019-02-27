Shooting reported outside Midtown McDonald’s in Pueblo

PUEBLO – Police are on the scene of shooting at the McDonald’s at the Midtown Shopping Center in Pueblo. The report of shots fired came in at 1:15 p.m.

Initial reports indicate there is one victim at the scene. Officers looking for a gold Ford Expedition leaving the area found it abandoned less than 15 minutes later. A search for the suspect is ongoing.

Please avoid the area as this is an active scene. Medics and police are busy trying to maintain a perimeter.

This is a developing story. We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.