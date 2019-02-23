Weather closings and delays: Saturday Feb. 23, 2019

COLORADO – Roads are icy and snow packed for many areas prompting some closings and delays. If you have to head out this morning, allow plenty of extra time and take things slowly. Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and Fountain are both on accident alert this morning.

Current list of closings and delays:

Private and Charter Schools:

Colorado Springs Conservatory: Closed. No APN.

Colleges and Universities:

Pikes Peak Community College: All classes and activities are canceled.

Businesses and Organizations:

A Turning Point of Colorado Springs: Closed

Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center: Opening at 10 a.m.

Pikes Peak Regional Science Fair: 2 Hours Late. Student participants check in at 10 a.m.

Looking ahead- snow will end from the northwest to the southeast throughout the morning hours, replaced by sunshine this afternoon. The sunshine and high temperatures above freezing should allow for roads to improve throughout the day.

