Weather closings and delays: Wednesday Feb. 20, 2019

COLORADO – Another round of snow will build in late this evening. Accumulations should be light. Snow ends by midnight nearly everywhere. Bitterly cold again tonight with lows mainly in the single digits. Tuesday night, both Colorado Springs and the City of Fountain announced they are on accident alert status.

Current list of closings and delays:

School Districts:

Crowley Co. Schools – 2 Hours Late

Hanover 28 – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. NO morning transportation to PPCC, BOCES or CSDB.

Colleges/Universities:

Private & Charter Schools:

Military:

Government/Medical/Businesses/Organizations:

Churches/Synagogues:

