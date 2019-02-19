Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Weather closings and delays: Wednesday Feb. 20, 2019

COLORADO – Another round of snow will build in late this evening. Accumulations should be light. Snow ends by midnight nearly everywhere. Bitterly cold again tonight with lows mainly in the single digits. Tuesday night, both Colorado Springs and the City of Fountain announced they are on accident alert status.

Current list of closings and delays:

School Districts:

  • Crowley Co. Schools – 2 Hours Late
  • Hanover 28 – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. NO morning transportation to PPCC, BOCES or CSDB.

Colleges/Universities:

Private & Charter Schools:

Military:

Government/Medical/Businesses/Organizations:

Churches/Synagogues:

Ashlynn Worley

Ashlynn Worley

Ashlynn is a Digital Content Producer for KOAA News5.
