Patrick Frazee arrested, charged with first-degree murder

TELLER COUNTY – A Teller County deputy tells News 5 that Patrick Frazee, Kelsey Berreth’s fiancé, has been arrested Friday morning.

Court documents show Frazee has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond.

Woodland Park Police arrested Frazee with the assistance of the Teller County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told the arrest occurred without incident.

Woodland Park Police said they will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. We are still waiting to receive Frazee’s booking photo.

The news follows recent searches of Berreth’s home where News 5 saw investigators take several loads of evidence Thursday night.

Investigators then zeroed in on searching Berreth’s home days after News 5 also talked with one of Berreth’s neighbors on Monday. That neighbor said she had previously seen two red pickup trucks at Berreth’s home on Thanksgiving Day, when Frazee said he picked up the couple’s daughter.

Berreth’s uncle, Ed Stanfill, said Berreth owns a red truck. Frazee’s truck, which was seized in the search over the weekend, was also red. The neighbor’s account of the events also fits Frazee’s timeline about when he last saw his fiancé.

“I looked up there, and there was both red pickups there Thanksgiving Day. And that was from 12:30 [p.m.] to 1 p.m.,” the neighbor said. “The other two cars were parked with the vehicles facing the apartment, but his was parked sideways behind them.”

The neighbor also added that they had seen the other red pickup truck before and that the man driving it had come and gone to pick up or drop off a baby.

Frazee’s arrest comes a week after multiple agencies also searched Frazee’s property in Florissant. In the early stages of that search, Woodland Park Police Chief Miles De Young said he considered Berreth’s disappearance suspicious at a news conference in Florissant. At that news conference, he stopped short of naming Frazee as a suspect or a person of interest. The search of Frazee’s 35-acre property wrapped up last Sunday, and Berreth was not found.

At last Friday’s news conference, De Young asked Frazee to talk with investigators.

“We are asking Patrick to sit down with investigators since he was the last person to talk with Kelsey face-to-face based on our investigation,” De Young said on Friday.

De Young also said all communications with Frazee had been through his lawyer.

That quote appeared to contradict earlier statements provided by Patrick Frazee’s attorney, Jeremy Loew. Loew’s statement said Frazee has cooperated with the investigation and voluntarily handed over his phone, DNA samples and photos. However, Loew released a second statement last Friday that said, “Mr. Frazee was never asked to voluntarily participate in this search.”

At the time the search was executed, De Young said he had no reason to take Frazee and Berreth’s child away from her father.

It’s not clear at this time who now has custody of their 1-year-old daughter, Kaylee.

Murder cases are exceptionally rare for Teller County, the last one investigated by the Teller County Sheriff’s Office happened in 2013, according to data provided by authorities.

Berreth was last seen in public on Thanksgiving at a Woodland Park Safeway store. Frazee told police he saw her later that afternoon when he picked up their daughter. She has not been seen since.

Authorities said her phone pinged off a cell tower in southern Idaho on Nov. 25. Frazee told Berreth’s mother that he received a text from her on Nov. 25, though authorities did not go into detail about what that message said.

Berreth’s employer, Doss Aviation in Pueblo, also received a text that day from Berreth’s phone which said she wouldn’t be at work the next week.

Ten days later on Dec. 2, Berreth’s mother reported her missing.

Anyone with information can call the Woodland Park Police Department at (719) 687-9262 or email the dedicated email account at kelsey@city-woodlanpark.org for investigators to follow up.