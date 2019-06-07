5Around Town: What’s happening this weekend?

Looking for some fun this weekend in Colorado? News5 has you covered with events in the Pikes Peak region and beyond.

Top of the World Rodeo in Cripple Creek

What: A full weekend of rodeo competitions at 9,600 feet!

Where: Cripple Creek

When: Saturday, June 8 – Sunday, June 9

Admission: 1 Day Pass – $10/day for adults, $5/day for children 12 & under, $5/day for Military & Veterans. 2-Day Pass – $18 for adults; $8 for children 12 & under, Military & Veterans

More info: visitcripplecreek.com

First Friday Art Walks / Shuttle Bus

What: First Friday Art Walks across the region. Local artists and performers are along for the ride in each bus to entertain you

Where: Downtown Colorado Springs, Old Colorado City, and Manitou Springs. (Stops include: Cottonwood Center for the Arts, Downtown/Acacia Park, Boulder & Tejon, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, Art Depot Galleries, Old Colorado City, Manitou Town Clock, West Manitou, Manitou Art Center,

When: Friday from 5-8 p.m.

Admission: Free

More info: https://www.peakradar.com/categories/firstfriday/

Parker Days Festival

What: Billed as the “best festival on the Front Range,” Parker Days promises four days of fun for the whole family! There will be shows, carnival rides, a parade, incredible food and three concert stages with free, live music. The parade begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Where: 19590 E. Mainstreet, #100 in Parker, Colo.

When: Thursday, June 6 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday, June 7 from 5 p.m. to midnight; Saturday, June 8 from 9 a.m. to midnight; Sunday, June 9 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission: Free admission to the festival; carnival ride prices range from $25-$65. Learn more about carnival tickets here.

More info: http://parkerdaysfestival.com/

Colorado Medieval Festival

What: Tired of modern living? Then travel in time to the Middle Ages for the Colorado Medieval Festival! Cheer on your favorite sword fighter, have a taste of cider or mead or simply witness magical acts and belly dancers while you munch of your favorite dish and drink a nice, cold beer. There will also be a great LEGO hunt and a cosplay contest.

Where: The Savage Wood, 1750 Savage Road in Loveland, Colo.

When: Friday, June 7 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9 from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Admission: $13 for adults, $8 for children ages 6-12. Kids 5 and under get in free.

More info: http://www.coloradocastle.com/

Buskers, Brews & BBQ in Aurora

What: Join Denver7 morning anchor Brian Sanders for Buskers, Brews & BBQ! There will be live music, street performers doing juggling, fire eating, stilt walking and hand balancing acts, a BBQ competition, BBQ tastings, and much more!

Where: Aurora Municipal Center, 15151 E. Alameda Parkway in Aurora, Colo.

When: Saturday, June 8 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission: Free of charge

More info: https://www.auroragov.org/things_to_do/events/buskers_brews_bbq