5 Around Town: March 16th and 17th

We’re heading into St. Patrick’s Day weekend and here are a few of the events going on around town.

Family Day Science

The Western Museum of Mining and Industry will have an educational Family Day Science this Saturday. The event from 10 am to 3 pm will explore the world of science with experiments and activities to strengthen kid’s understanding of science, technology, engineering, and math. Register online through wmmi.org. Everything is included with general admission, $10 for adults and $6 for kids 4-12. Make reservations and find more information here.

YMCA Opening

The new First and Main YMCA on New Center Point will open its doors this weekend. There will be a free community grand opening celebration on Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm. There will be giveaways, tours, a dance party, and more. There will also be deals for new memberships if you’re looking to join. Find more information here.

St. Patrick’s Day Party

Stargazers Theatre will celebrate St. Patty’s Day with a free concert this Saturday. The show will feature The Verdict, a classic rock band that will play music from the ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s. Dress in green and come dance the night away. Doors are at 7 pm, the band goes on at 8 pm. It’s free, so no tickets are necessary. Find more information here.

St Patrick’s Day Parade

Colorado Springs is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day a day early this year. The annual parade will be this Saturday. After a 5k run and Leprechaun Fun Run in the morning, the parade will start at noon. Dress in your green colors and line the streets as it heads south on Tejon from St. Vrain to Vermijo. The parade is free for all so show up early to claim a great spot. Find more information here.

