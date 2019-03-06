5 Around Town: March 9th and 10th

Here are a few of the events going on around town this weekend.

Remodeling Expo

If you’re looking to update your home you can check out the Colorado Springs Home Remodeling Expo. The event at the Norris-Penrose Event Center will feature the latest innovations and design trends from professionals on had to share their knowledge and inspire ideas. Admission for adults 18 and over will be $3. The show will be open from 2 pm to 7 pm on Friday, 10 am to 7 pm on Saturday, and 10 am to 5 pm on Sunday. Buy tickets and find more information here.

The Long Run – Eagles Tribute Band

If you’re a fan of music from The Eagles, you’ll want to check out The Long Run. The Colorado-based musicians will perform hits from the iconic band this Saturday at Brues Ale House in Pueblo. Doors will open at 7:30 pm with general admission tickets costing $18. Buy tickets and find more information here.

Spring Book Sale

Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District will host a Spring Book Sale this weekend. From 10 am to 4 pm on Saturday and 11 am to 3 pm on Sunday East Library in the Springs will be open with low priced gently used books and media. Everything will be under $2 per item. Find more information here.

Barn Dance

Grab your boots and head to a Barn Dance this Saturday night. The dance at the Colorado Springs Therapeutic Riding Center at Mark Reyner Stables. Doors open at 6 pm. Exit West will take the stage at 7 pm. A donation of $10 is suggested at the door with all proceeds go to programs at the riding center. Find more information here.

