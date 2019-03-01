Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
5 Around Town: March 2nd and 3rd

Believe it or not, here are a few of the events going on for the first weekend of March.

Harlem Globetrotters

The Harlem Globetrotters will bring their Fan Powered World Tour to the Broadmoor World Arena this Sunday. The 2 pm performance will feature all of the basketball plays, tricks, and stunts you’d expect from the Globetrotters. Tickets start at $28. Buy tickets and find more information here.

29th Annual Motorcycle Show and Swap Meet

The 29th annual Motorcycle Show and Swap Meet will be riding into town this weekend. On Saturday from 9 am to 6 pm and Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm the Colorado Springs Event Center will be packed with custom and antique motorcycles, vendors, a swap meet, live music, a charity auctions, food, and kid’s activities. Tickets will be $10 for adults. Kids 12 and under are free.  Buy tickets and find more information here. 

Senior Expo

The 2019 Colorado Springs Senior Expo will give seniors and their kids a look at all of the services available in our community. There will be free lectures covering everything from holistic care options to the difference between medicare and medicaid,  virtual reality demonstrations, live pickle ball games, food, music, and a Caribbean cruise giveaway. The event is free and will be going on Sunday from 10 am to 3 pm at the Chapel Hills Mall. Find more information here

Mumbo Jumbo Gumbo and Carnivale Parade

If you’re looking to get into the Mardi Gras spirit this weekend, head down to Manitou Springs. The Mumbo Jumbo Gumbo Cook-Off will feature Cajun cuisine for your sampling with recipes from professionals and amateurs. You can get two gumbo samples for $1 in Soda Springs Park from 10:45 am to 1 pm. After filling up with gumbo, grab a spot for the 27th Annual Carnivale Parade, which begins at 1 pm along Manitou Avenue. Find more information here

Jessica Van Meter

