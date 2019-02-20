5 Around Town: February 23rd and 24th

Here are a few of the events going on around town this weekend.

Sportsman and Boat Expo

The Sportsman and Boat Expo will have everything outdoor fans could want. You’ll find hunting and fishing seminars, speakers, safety courses, vendors, prizes, giveaways, an archery tournament, kid’s activities, and more will all be going on at the Colorado Springs Event Center Friday through Sunday. Adult admission will be $7.50. Kids 16 and under are free. Find more information here.

Fond Farewell

Fountain Community Theater will present a Murder Mystery with “Fond Farewell”. The comedy murder mystery will feature a possible memorial service being interrupted by everyone who wants to claim the estate. There will be performances this Friday and Saturday as well as next Thursday through Saturday. Regular tickets will start at $9. You can find more information and buy your tickets here.

Zumbathon

YMCA of Pueblo will host a Zumbathon this Saturday. From 9 am to noon there will be all kinds of Zumba going on for an active and fun morning with an 80’s theme! The morning will be $10 for adults, $5 for kids, and childcare will be available. Find more information here.

Polar Plunge

The 2019 Polar Plunge will be this Saturday in Pueblo. Registration will begin at 9 am with plunges into the Pueblo Reservoir starting at 11 am. Registration is free with a minimum fundraising pledge of $75. You can still sign up on Saturday and fund raise after the actual jump. All proceeds for the Polar Plunge benefit Special Olympics Colorado. Register and find more information here.

