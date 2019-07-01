Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Turkish Cypriots investigating blast in breakaway north

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Turkish Cypriot authorities are investigating the cause of an explosion outside a village in the breakaway north of ethnically split Cyprus that officials say may have been caused by some type of missile.

Ersin Tatar, the north’s prime minister, said that no one was hurt in Monday’s pre-dawn blast near the village of Tashkent. According to Turkish Cypriot BRT TV, Tatar said there’s speculation that a missile either accidentally exploded in midair or crashed to the ground.

Turkish Cypriot Foreign Minister Kudret Ozersay tweeted that preliminary findings show the blast may have been caused by either a missile or an explosives-laden aircraft.

Intensive Israeli airstrikes against targets in Syria around 120 miles (200 kilometers) away were taking place at the time of the blast.

Associated Press

