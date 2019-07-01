Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Suspect in deadly Dutch tram shooting appears in court

BRUSSELS (AP) — Dutch prosecutors say they have a “strong indication” that a man accused of fatally shooting four passengers on a tram in the central city of Utrecht in March had a “terrorist motive.”

In a statement following a preliminary hearing Monday at Utrecht District Court, prosecutors say that 37-year-old suspect Gokmen Tanis left a handwritten letter in a getaway car that said in Dutch: “I’m doing this for my religion, you kill Muslims and you want to take our religion away from us, but you won’t succeed. Allah is great.”

Tanis was arrested hours after the March 18 shooting and is being held on charges including multiple murder or manslaughter with terrorist intent for the deaths of three men and a woman. Two other people were seriously injured.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Family of hit-and-run victim asking for help to find driver responsible
Covering Colorado

Family of hit-and-run victim asking for help to find driver responsible

10:48 pm
Motorcycle racer Carlin Dunne dies following crash in Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
Covering Colorado

Motorcycle racer Carlin Dunne dies following crash in Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

5:25 pm
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo celebrates Missy the elephant’s 50th birthday
Covering Colorado

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo celebrates Missy the elephant’s 50th birthday

5:16 pm
Family of hit-and-run victim asking for help to find driver responsible
Covering Colorado

Family of hit-and-run victim asking for help to find driver responsible

Motorcycle racer Carlin Dunne dies following crash in Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
Covering Colorado

Motorcycle racer Carlin Dunne dies following crash in Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo celebrates Missy the elephant’s 50th birthday
Covering Colorado

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo celebrates Missy the elephant’s 50th birthday

Scroll to top
Skip to content