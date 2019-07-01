Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Protests meet lifting of Madrid’s anti-pollution measures

MADRID (AP) — Protesters have disrupted traffic in downtown Madrid where the new conservative city council is scrapping bans and fines for polluting vehicles.

Activists with banners sat down in the street during the morning rush-hour Monday around the Madrid Central part of the Spanish capital where the pollution-reducing measures had been in place for the past seven months.

Ending the traffic restrictions was a campaign pledge of the administration of Popular Party mayor José Luis Martínez-Almeida, which took office last month.

The city council says it is imposing a three-month moratorium on the vehicle bans and fines while it reviews the system.

Thousands of people demonstrated against the new policy over the weekend.

Other European cities have also introduced vehicle restrictions in downtown areas in an effort to improve air quality.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Thunderstorms with heavy rain and gusty winds today
Weather

Thunderstorms with heavy rain and gusty winds today

6:39 am
Wildland fire burning north of Penrose near Highway 115
Covering Colorado

Wildland fire burning north of Penrose near Highway 115

6:37 am
Mobile home park sues tenants and threatens neighbors with eviction over a tree
News5 Investigates

Mobile home park sues tenants and threatens neighbors with eviction over a tree

6:30 am
Thunderstorms with heavy rain and gusty winds today
Weather

Thunderstorms with heavy rain and gusty winds today

Wildland fire burning north of Penrose near Highway 115
Covering Colorado

Wildland fire burning north of Penrose near Highway 115

Mobile home park sues tenants and threatens neighbors with eviction over a tree
News5 Investigates

Mobile home park sues tenants and threatens neighbors with eviction over a tree

Scroll to top
Skip to content