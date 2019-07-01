Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Outdoor smoking now banned in Sweden in certain places

STOCKHOLM (AP) — An outdoor smoking ban in Sweden in certain public places, including playgrounds and train station platforms, has taken effect.

The ban, which started Monday, means smoking in outdoor sections of restaurants and entrances to designated booths for smokers is prohibited. The ban also includes e-cigarettes.

Official figures show only 11% of the Swedish population of 10 million smoked daily in 2016, with about 10% smoking occasionally.

In May 2005, Sweden banned smoking in bars and restaurants.

According to the new law, the goal is to make the Scandinavian country smoke-free by 2025.

