Militants attack post office in Egypt’s Sinai

EL-ARISH, Egypt (AP) — Egyptian officials say militants have stormed a post office in the northern Sinai Peninsula and seized around $6,000 in local currency.

The officials say the attack took place Monday in al-Rouda village, where a 2017 militant assault on a mosque killed more than 300 people.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief reporters.

No group claimed responsibility for Monday’s attack.

Egypt has been battling Islamic militants for years, but the insurgency metastasized after the 2013 military ouster of an elected but divisive Islamist president.

Associated Press

