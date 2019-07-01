Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Migrants detained in Libya, caught in crossfire, seek aid

CAIRO (AP) — Eritrean migrants say the facility where they are detained in western Libya was caught in the crossfire between rival militias.

The two migrants told The Associated Press on Monday that guards fled the Gharyan detention center, which houses nearly 30 migrants, including 10 suffering from tuberculosis. Militiamen stormed the center on Wednesday, holding one migrant at gunpoint and accusing him of supporting Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter’s self-styled Libyan National Army. The migrants say the same militia returned in the following days to try to recruit them as fighters.

They appealed for help, saying their detention center is running out of food and water. The AP has documented the abuse of migrants at other facilities in Libya.

The migrants asked not to be named for fear of reprisal.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Family of hit-and-run victim asking for help to find driver responsible
Covering Colorado

Family of hit-and-run victim asking for help to find driver responsible

10:48 pm
Motorcycle racer Carlin Dunne dies following crash in Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
Covering Colorado

Motorcycle racer Carlin Dunne dies following crash in Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

5:25 pm
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo celebrates Missy the elephant’s 50th birthday
Covering Colorado

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo celebrates Missy the elephant’s 50th birthday

5:16 pm
Family of hit-and-run victim asking for help to find driver responsible
Covering Colorado

Family of hit-and-run victim asking for help to find driver responsible

Motorcycle racer Carlin Dunne dies following crash in Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
Covering Colorado

Motorcycle racer Carlin Dunne dies following crash in Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo celebrates Missy the elephant’s 50th birthday
Covering Colorado

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo celebrates Missy the elephant’s 50th birthday

Scroll to top
Skip to content