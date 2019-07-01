Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Madrid region wildfire still burns out of control on 4th day

MADRID (AP) — Authorities in Spain say a wildfire in hills near Madrid is still out of control after burning for four straight days.

Around 500 firefighters supported by water-dropping aircraft are at the blaze 60 kilometers (37 miles) west of the Spanish capital on Monday.

Madrid region emergency services say the aircraft are taking special care to avoid dumping water on the nest of an imperial eagle in the area.

Madrid regional fire chief Agustín de la Herrán says falling temperatures after a record-breaking heat wave in recent days give officials hope they can get an upper hand over the blaze.

However, temperatures in the area were still around 36 C (97 F).

A major wildfire in northeast Spain, which started on Wednesday, was brought under control late Sunday.

Associated Press

