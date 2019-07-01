Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Israeli spymaster says Iran responsible for recent attacks

JERUSALEM (AP) — The head of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency says Iran was behind a string of recent attacks on targets across the Persian Gulf.

Speaking at an annual security conference in Israel on Monday, Yossi Cohen said “I can tell you, with certainty, from the best sources of Israeli and Western intelligence, that Iran is behind the attacks.”

Cohen mentioned recent attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf, oil fields in Saudi Arabia and in Baghdad. He says the attacks “were approved by the Iranian leadership, and were carried out, at least mostly, by the Revolutionary Guard and their surrogates.”

Tensions have steadily risen since the U.S. withdrew from Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers last year and began restoring crippling sanctions. Israel has long seen Iran as its greatest threat.

Associated Press

