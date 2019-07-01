EU leaders pull all-nighter at summit on key posts

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union officials say leaders pulled an all-nighter at a summit but failed to agree on the list of candidates for the bloc’s key posts, with the marathon talks entering a second day.

The leaders trickled in for bilateral contacts through Sunday before officially convening at around 8 p.m. Sunday. They have been locked in talks ever since amid deep divisions over how to best balance political, geographic and gender considerations among the 28 member nations.

With the selection process bogged down for the second EU summit meeting in a row, the leaders were still considering Dutch socialist Frans Timmermans to replace Christian Democrat Jean-Claude Juncker as president of the EU’s powerful executive arm, the European Commission.