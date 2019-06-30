Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
UN chief warns Paris climate goals still not enough

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has taken his message urging immediate climate action to officials gathered in the United Arab Emirates, where production of hydrocarbons remains a key driver of the economy.

Guterres is calling on governments to stop building new coal plants by 2020, cut greenhouse emissions by 45% over the next decade and replace fossil-fuel driven economies. He warned of a “grave climate emergency” in remarks at a summit in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

He lauded the Paris climate accord, but says even if its promises are fully met, the world still faces what he describes as a catastrophic three-degree temperature rise by the end of the century.

Under President Donald Trump, the U.S. has announced its withdrawal, effective next year, from the Paris agreement.

Associated Press

