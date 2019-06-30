Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

SKoreans react with hope, skepticism over Trump-Kim meeting

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Koreans have watched the latest meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with a mixture of hope and skepticism, wondering whether the impromptu summit will be enough to break an impasse in nuclear negotiations and inter-Korean dialogue.

Trump and Kim’s meeting Sunday at the inter-Korean border was their first since the collapse of their February summit in Vietnam over disagreements in exchanging sanctions relief and disarmament.

Some South Koreans say Sunday’s meeting will help resolve a months-long deadlock in nuclear negotiations and revive a positive atmosphere for peace.

Others say it was yet another summit that was all style and no substance. They also raised concerns over what they saw as South Korea’s declining voice in international efforts to deal with the North.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
South Korean president says Trump to meet Kim at DMZ
News

South Korean president says Trump to meet Kim at DMZ

10:42 pm
Flying W Ranch breaks ground, set to open to public in 2020
Covering Colorado

Flying W Ranch breaks ground, set to open to public in 2020

10:15 pm
New dino species discovered in Brazil
News

New dino species discovered in Brazil

6:22 pm
South Korean president says Trump to meet Kim at DMZ
News

South Korean president says Trump to meet Kim at DMZ

Flying W Ranch breaks ground, set to open to public in 2020
Covering Colorado

Flying W Ranch breaks ground, set to open to public in 2020

New dino species discovered in Brazil
News

New dino species discovered in Brazil

Scroll to top
Skip to content