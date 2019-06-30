Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Pakistan’s PM to visit US, meet with Trump in July

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani top official says the country’s Prime Minister Imran Khan will travel to the U.S. to meet with President Donald Trump in late July.

Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Sunday this would be the first high-level engagement between the two countries while peace talks between the U.S. and Afghanistan’s Taliban are entering a critical phase.

He said the U.S. appreciated Pakistan’s role in helping push forward the talks.

Last week Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said Khan will visit Washington to discuss important regional issues with Trump.

Bilateral relations have been strained since Trump’s criticism of Pakistan’s role in Afghanistan, and suspension of U.S. military and other aid.

Associated Press

