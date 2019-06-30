Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

New tropical storm forms off southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A new tropical storm has formed far off Mexico’s southern coast, and the U.S. National Hurricane Center says it’s likely to reach hurricane strength, though without threatening land.

Tropical Storm Barbara was centered about 850 miles (1,370 kilometers) south of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula on Sunday and was heading to the west-northwest into the open Pacific Ocean at a relatively brisk 16 mph (26 kph).

The Hurricane Center says the storm had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph), but it’s expected to become a hurricane by Tuesday.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Hot weather persists Sunday with a cool down on the way
News

Hot weather persists Sunday with a cool down on the way

9:03 am
Pueblo police investigating shooting that left 2 people injured
Covering Colorado

Pueblo police investigating shooting that left 2 people injured

8:48 am
Crews battling grass fire in Otero County
Covering Colorado

Crews battling grass fire in Otero County

8:11 am
Hot weather persists Sunday with a cool down on the way
News

Hot weather persists Sunday with a cool down on the way

Pueblo police investigating shooting that left 2 people injured
Covering Colorado

Pueblo police investigating shooting that left 2 people injured

Crews battling grass fire in Otero County
Covering Colorado

Crews battling grass fire in Otero County

Scroll to top
Skip to content