Mexico ‘anti-monuments’ recall dark moments, demand justice

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico City’s grand Paseo de la Reforma boulevard is dotted with ornate statues commemorating notable moments in Mexican history such as independence from Spain and Christopher Columbus’ arrival in the Americas.

But more recently a collection of impromptu, semi-permanent structures have sprung up — “anti-monuments” to remind passers-by — and public officials — of painful incidents of violence, repression, ineptitude and impunity.

In front of the Mexican Stock Exchange, the bright red number 65 pays homage to the dozens of coal miners killed in a 2006 explosion in Coahuila state.

Elsewhere there’s a monument to children who died at a government day-care center, and another to students turned over to a gang by police.

Hot weather persists Sunday with a cool down on the way
