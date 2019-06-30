Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Japan to toughen restrictions on exports to South Korea

TOKYO (AP) — Japan is imposing further restrictions on exports to South Korea, citing a decline in “relations of international trust” between the Asian neighbors.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said a review soliciting public comments starts Monday on the move to effectively remove South Korea from a list of so-called “white nations” that have minimum restrictions on trade.

Starting Thursday, Japanese exports related to technology in manufacturing, such as fluorinated polyimides used for displays, must apply for approval for each contract, the ministry said.

The statement did not say what exactly was behind the bilateral tensions.

But relations have soured since South Korea’s Supreme Court ordered the seizure of local assets of a Japanese company after it refused to compensate forced laborers during World War II.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Motorcycle racer Carlin Dunne dies following crash in Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
Covering Colorado

Motorcycle racer Carlin Dunne dies following crash in Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

5:25 pm
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo celebrates Missy the elephant’s 50th birthday
Covering Colorado

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo celebrates Missy the elephant’s 50th birthday

5:16 pm
Crews making progress on Smith Canyon fire in Otero County
Covering Colorado

Crews making progress on Smith Canyon fire in Otero County

4:47 pm
Motorcycle racer Carlin Dunne dies following crash in Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
Covering Colorado

Motorcycle racer Carlin Dunne dies following crash in Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo celebrates Missy the elephant’s 50th birthday
Covering Colorado

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo celebrates Missy the elephant’s 50th birthday

Crews making progress on Smith Canyon fire in Otero County
Covering Colorado

Crews making progress on Smith Canyon fire in Otero County

Scroll to top
Skip to content